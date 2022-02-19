Key events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs

Here is a timeline of main events:

Nov. 19 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announces that all cross-border truck drivers will be subject to mandatory vaccine and quarantine requirements from Jan. 15. The trucking industry association has warned the mandates could intensify supply-chain disruptions, but opposes protests on public roads.

Jan. 28 - A convoy largely consisting of trucks starts arriving in Ottawa from across Canada opposing the vaccine mandate. A similar requirement is in place in the United States.

Jan. 29 - Thousands of protesters under the banner "The Freedom Convoy 2022" hold a loud but peaceful protest in downtown Ottawa.

Jan. 31 - Trudeau, who was moved to a secret location, says Canadians are disgusted by the behavior of some protesters in Ottawa and says he will not be intimidated.

Feb. 2 - Leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, is ousted after a caucus vote, partly because of his failure to embrace the anti-government protest quickly enough.

Feb. 5 - Protesters occupy downtown Ottawa for second straight weekend. Protests spread to other cities including the financial capital Toronto.

Feb. 6 - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declares state of emergency.

Feb. 7 - Police seize thousands of liters of fuel and remove an oil tanker supplying the trucks. A court grants an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in downtown Ottawa.

Feb. 7 - Protesters start blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, the busiest crossing between Canada and the United States, and protesters block other border points in Alberta and Manitoba.

Feb. 8 - The blockade disrupts trade between the two countries. Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp halt some production.

Feb. 10 - The Biden administration urges Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border.

Feb. 11 - A Canadian judge orders an end to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and the province of Ontario declares a state of emergency. Protesters defy the court order and remain.

Feb. 13 The Ambassador Bridge reopens after a six-day blockade as Canadian police clear protesters.

Feb. 15 - Trudeau invokes rarely used special emergency measures to tackle protests.

Feb. 16 - Ottawa's police chief resigns.

Feb. 17- Police warn protesters occupying central Ottawa of "imminent" action.

Feb. 18 - Police begin push into crowds of demonstrators, arrest more than 100 and haul away vehicles. Key organizers are arrested.

