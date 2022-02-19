Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Key events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs

02/19/2022 | 02:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray and stun grenades in an attempt to restore normalcy in Ottawa, parts of which have been paralyzed by protesters opposing the government's pandemic restrictions.

Here is a timeline of main events:

Nov. 19 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government announces that all cross-border truck drivers will be subject to mandatory vaccine and quarantine requirements from Jan. 15. The trucking industry association has warned the mandates could intensify supply-chain disruptions, but opposes protests on public roads.

Jan. 28 - A convoy largely consisting of trucks starts arriving in Ottawa from across Canada opposing the vaccine mandate. A similar requirement is in place in the United States.

Jan. 29 - Thousands of protesters under the banner "The Freedom Convoy 2022" hold a loud but peaceful protest in downtown Ottawa.

Jan. 31 - Trudeau, who was moved to a secret location, says Canadians are disgusted by the behavior of some protesters in Ottawa and says he will not be intimidated.

Feb. 2 - Leader of Canada's main opposition Conservative Party, Erin O'Toole, is ousted after a caucus vote, partly because of his failure to embrace the anti-government protest quickly enough.

Feb. 5 - Protesters occupy downtown Ottawa for second straight weekend. Protests spread to other cities including the financial capital Toronto.

Feb. 6 - Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declares state of emergency.

Feb. 7 - Police seize thousands of liters of fuel and remove an oil tanker supplying the trucks. A court grants an interim injunction preventing people from sounding horns in downtown Ottawa.

Feb. 7 - Protesters start blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, the busiest crossing between Canada and the United States, and protesters block other border points in Alberta and Manitoba.

Feb. 8 - The blockade disrupts trade between the two countries. Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp halt some production.

Feb. 10 - The Biden administration urges Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border.

Feb. 11 - A Canadian judge orders an end to the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge and the province of Ontario declares a state of emergency. Protesters defy the court order and remain.

Feb. 13 The Ambassador Bridge reopens after a six-day blockade as Canadian police clear protesters.

Feb. 15 - Trudeau invokes rarely used special emergency measures to tackle protests.

Feb. 16 - Ottawa's police chief resigns.

Feb. 17- Police warn protesters occupying central Ottawa of "imminent" action.

Feb. 18 - Police begin push into crowds of demonstrators, arrest more than 100 and haul away vehicles. Key organizers are arrested.

(Compiled by Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.85% 18.04 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.45% 48.6 Delayed Quote.-17.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.80% 93.64 Delayed Quote.19.27%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.11% 9160 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.09% 2184 Delayed Quote.3.73%
WTI 0.46% 91.995 Delayed Quote.21.54%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pOSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine
RE
03:22pCongo says close to deal to recover $2 bln worth of assets from Israeli investor
RE
03:06pTwelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry
RE
03:06pTwelve still missing after blaze engulfs Greece-Italy ferry
RE
03:02pOSCE reports surge in number of explosions in east Ukraine
RE
02:47pKey events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs
RE
02:33pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
02:33pPutin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine
RE
02:27pProtestors and police clash in Ottawa
RE
02:27pUkraine receives shipment of machine guns and surveillance gear from Canada
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
2Hong Kong ramps up isolation facility plans as COVID infections climb
3Biden sure Putin will invade Ukraine in days as civilians bussed out
4Police close in on protesters blockading Canada's capital
5Ukraine president says will not respond to Russian provocations

HOT NEWS