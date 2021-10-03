Key findings of leaked Pandora Papers on offshore wealth

Oct 4 (Reuters) - A group of news organisations has released
the following main findings after reviewing what it describes as
a massive leak of confidential financial records revealing
assets held offshore by politicians and public officials
worldwide.
The news reports have been published by the International
Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its media
partners in the Pandora investigation, including The Washington
Post, the BBC, The Guardian, Radio France and the Indian
Express.
Reuters could not independently verify the allegations or
documents detailed by the consortium and its partners.
JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH
Jordan's King Abdullah amassed about $100 million worth of
property in the United States and the UK through secret
companies. They were purchased between 2003 and 2017 via firms
registered in tax havens and include properties in Malibu,
southern California, and Washington and London.
DLA Piper, a London law office representing Abdullah, told
the ICIJ that he had "not at any point misused public monies or
made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance
intended for public use".
CZECH PRIME MINISTER ANDREJ BABIS
The Pandora news reports said Babis moved $22 million
through offshore companies to buy an estate on the French
Riviera in 2009 while keeping his ownership secret. The report
did not say the transactions broke the law.
Babis, speaking on Sunday in a TV debate ahead of Oct. 8-9
elections, denied wrongdoing and said "the money left a Czech
bank, was taxed, it was my money, and returned to a Czech bank".
Babis, founder of the Agrofert farming, food, chemicals and
media empire, entered politics in 2011 on an anti-corruption
agenda.
SVETLANA KRIVONOGIKH
The Washington Post https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/interactive/2021/pandora-papers-offshore-finance/?itid=hp-top-table-high
said Russian woman Svetlana Krivonogikh became the owner of a
Monaco apartment via an offshore company incorporated on the
Caribbean island of Tortola in April 2003 just weeks after she
gave birth to a girl. At the time, she was in a secret,
years-long relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin,
the Post said, citing Russian investigative outlet Proekt.
The Post said Krivonogikh, her daughter, who is now 18, and
the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment.
PAKISTAN
The ICIJ said the leaked documents showed members of Prime
Minister Imran Khan's inner circle, including cabinet ministers,
have secretly owned companies and trusts holding millions of
dollars of hidden wealth. The documents also showed the personal
wealth of Pakistani military leaders, it added.
The consortium said the documents contained no suggestion
that Khan himself owns offshore companies.
It said Finance Minister Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin and
members of his family own four offshore firms. According to
Tariq Fawad Malik, a financial consultant who handled the
paperwork on the companies, they were set up as part of the
Tarin family's intended investment in a bank with a Saudi
business, the ICIJ said. The deal did not proceed.
The ICIJ quoted Tarin as saying in a statement: "The
off-shore companies mentioned were incorporated as part of the
fund raising process for my bank."
SOUTH DAKOTA
The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/oct/03/pandora-papers-biggest-ever-leak-of-offshore-data-exposes-financial-secrets-of-rich-and-powerful
said the files provided evidence that South Dakota now rivalled
opaque jurisdictions in Europe and the Caribbean for financial
secrecy.
The documents reveal almost $360 billion in customer assets
are sitting in trusts in South Dakota, some of it tied to
offshore-based people and companies accused of human rights
abuses and other wrongdoing, it said. State officials declined
to comment to the paper.
AZERBAIJAN
The investigation found Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
and his family have secretly been involved in British property
deals worth more than 400 million pounds ($542 million),
according to the BBC.
The files show how the family bought 17 properties,
including a 33 million pound office block in London for the
president's 11-year-old son.
The research also reveals how another office block owned by
the family nearby was sold to the Crown Estate for 66 million
pounds in 2018. The Crown Estate said it carried out the checks
required in law at the time of purchase but is now looking into
the matter. The Aliyevs declined to comment to the BBC.
KENYA
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and six members of his
family have been linked to 13 offshore companies, according to
the documents.
The Kenyattas' offshore investments included a company with
stocks and bonds worth $30 million, the BBC reported. The
Kenyattas had not yet responded to requests for comment, it
added.
