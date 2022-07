of 2022 Emmy nominees

The HBO drama is

leading with 25 nods

including best drama series

Its rivals include Netflix's

sci-fi hit "Stranger Things"

And South Korean thriller "Squid Game"

which makes history as the first

non-English language show nominated

Apple TV's "Ted Lasso"

nabbed 20 nominations

And will be defending

its title as best comedy

Winners of the Emmys will be

announced on September 12