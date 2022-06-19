Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Key quotes as Macron set to lose absolute majority in parliament

06/19/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
French President Macron votes in the second round of French parliamentary elections

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron was on course to lose his absolute majority in the French parliament after Sunday's election, first projections showed, an outcome which would constrain his ability to push through his reformist agenda.

Here are quotes from senior political officials, analysts and voters:

GABRIEL ATTAL, BUDGET MINISTER:

"It's less than what we hoped for. The French have not given us an absolute majority. It's an unprecedented situation that will require us to overcome our divisions."

JORDAN BARDELLA, INTERIM HEAD OF THE FAR-RIGHT RASSEMBLEMENT NATIONAL:

"It's Emmanuel Macron's own arrogance, his own contempt for the French people and his own impotence on security and purchasing power that has made him a minority president. It's a big breakthrough."

RACHIDA DATI, CONSERVATIVE MAYOR OF PARIS 7EME ARRONDISSEMENT

"It is an abject failure for this government. Even Mitterrand in 1988 did not hit this level. It is the failure of Macron's strategy. He will have to draw the consequences and change prime minister."

ALFONSO RODRIGUEZ, MACRON VOTER

"We would have liked things to go differently, to have a big majority to defend Emmanuel Macron's agenda."

(Editing by Richard Lough)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:56pUkraine president zelenskiy says russia likely to intensify its…
RE
03:41pU.S. energy developer Double Eagle raises $1.7 bln for new venture
RE
03:32pTexas Republicans declare Biden election illegitimate, despite evidence
RE
03:09pFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : parliament result is "democratic shock" but we can still govern
RE
03:00pUkraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow
RE
02:58pUkraine to restrict Russian books, music in latest cultural break from Moscow
RE
02:32pKey quotes as Macron set to lose absolute majority in parliament
RE
02:30pItaly's Eni faces a sixth daily shortfall of Russian gas supplies
RE
02:10pFrench far-right politician Bardella says elections show Macron is in minority
RE
01:54pBelgian media see France's Macron failing to get absolute majority in parliament
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS