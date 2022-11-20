Key takeaways from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - This year's
U.N. climate summit featured visits by world leaders, proposals
by business leaders, and negotiations by nearly 200 nations
about the future of global action on climate change.
Here are some of the key takeaways from the two-week COP27
summit held in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh:
FUND FOR "CLIMATE JUSTICE"
After years of resistance from rich governments, nations
for the first time agreed to set up a fund to provide payouts to
developing countries that suffer "loss and damage" from
climate-driven storms, floods, droughts and wildfires.
Despite being the standout success of the talks, it will
likely take several years to hammer out the details over how the
fund will be run, including how the money will be dispersed and
which countries are likely to be eligible.
FOSSIL FUEL FLOW
The final COP27 deal drew criticism from some quarters for
not doing more to rein in climate-damaging emissions, both by
setting more ambitious national targets and by scaling back use
of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas.
While the deal text called for efforts to phase down use of
unabated coal power and phase-out inefficient fossil fuel
subsidies, some countries had pushed to phase out, or at least
phase down, all fossil fuels.
But from the opening speeches to the gaveling of the final
deal, the use of fossil fuels was affirmed for the near future.
President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United
Arab Emirates - host of next year's COP28 climate summit - said
his country would continue to deliver oil and gas "for as long
as the world is in need".
Oil company CEOs were on hand at this year's summit, after
having been pushed to the margins at COP26. Natural gas chiefs
were billing themselves as climate champions, despite gas
companies having faced lawsuits in the United States over such
claims.
Nevertheless, some electricity-poor nations in Africa argued
for their right to develop their natural gas reserves, even as
they face increasing climate impacts such as drought.
And fossil fuel phase-out clubs launched around last year's
summit in Glasgow were struggling to recruit new members amid
this year's energy crisis caused by the Ukraine war.
"BRAZIL IS BACK"
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was greeted by roaring crowds as
he declared "Brazil is back" in the global climate fight, and
vowed to host COP30 in 2025 in the Amazon region.
The leftist leader made the Egypt climate summit his first
visit abroad since winning Brazil's presidential election last
month against right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who presided
over mounting destruction of the rainforest and refused to hold
the 2019 climate summit originally planned for Brazil.
On Monday, Brazil also joined Indonesia and the Democratic
Republic of Congo in launching a partnership to cooperate on
forest preservation. The trilateral alliance was negotiated over
a decade of on-off talks that continued even as the countries'
national forest policies and leaderships changed. They are
expected to press rich nations to pay for forest preservation.
U.S., CHINA RELATIONSHIP REKINDLED
A critical precursor for the climate talks' success happened
far away from the Red Sea locale.
As the COP entered its second week, China's President Xi
Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden met in Indonesia for the
G20 where the heads of the world's two largest greenhouse gas
emitters agreed to restart cooperation on climate change after a
months-long hiatus due to tensions over Taiwan.
China's top climate negotiator Xie Zhenhua had previously
told reporters that informal dialogue with John Kerry, his U.S
counterpart and a "close friend for 25 years", had continued.
Xie said on Nov. 19 that he expects to keep up direct
cooperation on climate change with Kerry after the end of COP27
- and presumably after Kerry recovers from COVID.
BILLIONS IN PRIVATE FINANCE (BUT NOT TRILLIONS... YET)
The world of finance has failed to provide enough money
to help countries cut their carbon emissions and adapt their
economies to the changes wrought by global warming, yet the
COP27 talks suggest change is coming.
Among the steps likely to free up more cash is a plan to
reform leading public lenders such as the World Bank so that
they can take more risk and lend more money. By doing so,
countries hope more private investors will join in.
Deals struck at the talks also give hope for faster action,
chief among them a landmark deal between countries such as the
United States and Japan, and private investors to help Indonesia
shift away from coal-fired power generation more quickly.
