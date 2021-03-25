Keyavi Data™ Expands Executive Team with COO

As Keyavi Enters Hypergrowth Phase, Focus is on Maximizing Business Operations and Market Opportunities

Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity startup whose innovative technology is transforming the very nature of the data security industry, today announced the appointment of Magdalena Znamirowska to chief operating officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005501/en/

Magdalena Znamirowska joins Keyavi Data's executive ranks as chief operating officer, a new leadership role reporting to CEO Elliot Lewis. Throughout her 25-year career, Magda has led a wide range of new business development, operational integration and financial initiatives for global corporations, private equity firms, and investment companies to generate growth, create value and drive process efficiencies. (Photo: Business Wire)

As COO, a new leadership role, Znamirowska will be responsible for the company’s financial and business operations, provide guidance on investment opportunities, set company performance goals and ensure operational alignment. She reports to Chief Executive Officer Elliot Lewis.

“Magda has an enviable track record as an investment and strategic development advisor with a broad range of private equity, business restructuring and project management expertise,” Lewis said. “Her exceptional experience and knowledge of corporate finance and operational processes are invaluable assets, particularly now, as demand for our data security technology grows and our company enters its hypergrowth stage. I’m thrilled to have Magda on board to help advance Keyavi’s transformative vision and mission to make data breaches irrelevant forever.”

Chief Strategy & Investment Officer Todd Demko added, “Magda is a forward-thinker with an innate ability to grasp new, and often complex investment and business management models and concepts. Her financial acumen and experience scaling businesses, leading cross-functional initiatives, and identifying synergies for boosting productivity and the bottom line will be key to Keyavi’s growth. She is the perfect choice for implementing our business acceleration strategies and goals.”

Throughout her 25-year career, Magda has led a wide range of new business development, operational integration and financial initiatives for global corporations, private equity firms and investment companies to generate growth, create value and drive process efficiencies.

Before joining Keyavi, Magda was at Guardian Life Asset Management, where she led the integration of existing investment processes with a new framework to streamline operations and improve risk management.

At J.P. Morgan Asset Management, she worked across the company’s institutional lines of business to execute growth and expansion strategies, such as launching an exchange-traded fund platform for the U.S. market.

Previously, Magda was with AIG Asset Management, where she was responsible for business development and firm-wide restructuring projects, developing growth strategies, evaluating acquisition targets and expansion opportunities for the company’s asset management business.

Earlier in her career, Magda held various investment positions at private equity and venture capital funds specializing in emerging markets: CVC Int. (Citigroup) in London, Baring Communications Equity in Prague and Enterprise Investors in Warsaw.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from a joint Warsaw University/Columbia University program, a master’s from Warsaw University in economics and an MBA from Dartmouth College. Magda is also a credentialed CFA charter holder, a chartered alternative investment analyst (CAIA) and financial risk manager (FRM).

“It’s an honor to be joining such a dynamic startup with incredible leadership and category-creating technology,” said Znamirowska. “Everyone at Keyavi, from the C-suite on down, are amazing experts in their fields with a clear vision for taking this innovative business to the next level and an equally strong commitment to fighting cyber criminals. This young company is redefining the entire global data security market with its one-of-a-kind technology, changing the world for the better, and it’s exciting to be part of Keyavi’s momentum at such a pivotal time.”

Keyavi’s technology has proven essential for customers in protecting their data against all forms of digital and cyber attacks as they manage through the coronavirus pandemic, and as their business models become more distributed. Customers of Keyavi’s revolutionary technology include major companies in hospitality and gaming, technology, financial services, banking, manufacturing, healthcare and insurance.

About Keyavi Data Corp.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Keyavi Data’s transformative cybersecurity technology makes any type of data self-protecting by infusing multi-layered protections into the actual data itself. This innovative technology – now available as an API, client software product, mobile apps and web client – makes data intelligent and self-aware of where it is, who has it and what device it is on to determine whether it is authorized by its owner at that time to allow access.

Under development for over a decade before launching in 2020, this game-changing cybersecurity technology has 16 U.S. patents and is compliant with FIPS-140-2 for NIST. For companies and government entities that need to control confidential and intellectual property from accidental loss or a cyber attack, Keyavi’s easy-to-use yet robust security delivers the ultimate peace of mind. In today’s growing locations of disparate workforces and partner ecosystems, Keyavi plays a critical role in making data leaks and breaches irrelevant. Follow Keyavi on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Note to Editors: A live demonstration of Keyavi’s game-changing technology is available on request at www.keyavidata.com/schedule-a-demo/. A press kit, complete with multimedia content, can be downloaded at www.keyavidata.com/news-room/. A headshot of Magdalena Znamirowska is also available for download at www.keyavidata.com/leadership-team/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005501/en/