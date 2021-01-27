Keyavi DataTM Champions Data Privacy Day by Sharing GDPR White Paper

Building a Data Privacy Program Doesn’t Always Require Set Regulations

Keyavi Data Corp., a cybersecurity trailblazer transforming the very nature of data protection, today kicked off its observance of Data Privacy Day by issuing a white paper for U.S. organizations embarking on a privacy program based on the European Union’s 2018 data privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Authored by Céline Gravelines, a cybersecurity analyst at Keyavi, this white paper explores an alternative approach for building a data privacy and protection program relative to the GDPR’s one-size-fits-all requirements. It also provides guidance for reducing an organization’s privacy risk when developing such a program.

“For U.S.-based organizations, understanding the GDPR’s reach and knowing which privacy regulations and laws apply can be daunting – and adopting those regulations can be even more overwhelming,” said Céline Gravelines, Keyavi’s director of professional services and cybersecurity analyst. “For many organizations, a regulation-first GDPR approach isn’t optimal for promoting a culture of data privacy and security. Instead, the focus should be on interpreting a broad set of privacy requirements, then using existing security controls to improve the organization’s privacy position.”

About Data Privacy Day

Data Privacy Day occurs every January 28 to generate awareness about the importance of safeguarding online information from cyber criminals. Learn more about this annual initiative at https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/ and on Twitter using the hashtag #PrivacyAware.

About Keyavi Data Corp.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Keyavi Data’s transformative cybersecurity technology makes any type of data self-protecting by infusing multi-layered protections into the actual data itself. This innovative technology – now available as an API, client software product, mobile apps and web client – makes data intelligent and self-aware of where it is, who has it and what device it is on to determine whether it is authorized by its owner at that time to allow access.

Under development for over a decade before launching in 2020, this game-changing cybersecurity technology has been awarded 16 U.S. patents thus far and is compliant with FIPS-140-2 for NIST. For companies and government entities that need to control confidential and intellectual property from accidental loss or a cyber attack, Keyavi’s easy-to-use yet robust security delivers the ultimate peace of mind. In today’s growing locations of disparate workforces and partner ecosystems, Keyavi plays a critical role in making data leaks and breaches irrelevant. Follow Keyavi on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

