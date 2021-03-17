|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
17.03.2021 / 10:39
KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzberichtReport Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht
