KfW Bankengruppe: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/17/2021 | 05:40am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KfW Bankengruppe / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
17.03.2021 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KfW Bankengruppe hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2021
Address: http://kfw.de/finanzbericht

17.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1176261  17.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
