Khadi's Global Popularity Attracts Mexican Ambassador to Khadi India Pavilion at IITF; Ambassador Appreciates Diversity of Khadi Fabric



Posted On: 25 NOV 2021 2:59PM by PIB Delhi

Khadi's soaring global popularity grabbed the attention of the Mexican Ambassador to India, H.E. Mr Federico Salas, who visited the Khadi India Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2021, on Thursday. Ambassador Mr Salas lauded the global popularity of Khadi and clicked selfies with the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the selfie point in Khadi pavilion. He was received by Shri Manoj Kumar, Member (Marketing), Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

The Ambassador saw the live demonstration of Pashmina wool spinning, clay pottery making, wood-pressed oil extraction, Incense sticks (Agarbatti) and handmade paper making while he also visited several other stalls displaying the finest handcrafted Khadi fabric, readymade garments, handmade jewellery and a wide range of village industry products. The Ambassador took to an electric potter wheel and tried his hands on making clay pottery.

Mr Salas appreciated the sheer variety of products at the Khadi India Pavilion and the exquisite craftsmanship of Khadi artisans. "I congratulate Khadi and Village Industries Commission for setting up such a grand Khadi India pavilion at IITF that has given Khadi artisans a big platform to sell their products. Khadi strikes a special chord between India and Mexico and the two countries would work out ways to come together in promoting Khadi across the world," the Ambassador said.

