Khamenei protege wins Iran election amid low turnout

* Over 50% of eligible voters stayed home
* Outgoing president Rouhani pledges smooth power transfer
* Many boycotted election over economy, political curbs
* Election comes amid talks to revive Iran's nuclear deal
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline judge
who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured
victory as expected on Saturday in Iran's presidential election
after a contest marked by voter apathy over economic hardships
and political restrictions.
With all 28.9 million ballots counted, Raisi was elected
with a tally of 17.9 million, Interior Minister Abdolreza
Rahmani Fazli said on state TV.
Turnout in Friday's four-man race was a record low of around
48.8% and there were 3.7 million invalid ballots thought to be
mostly blank or protest votes.
Appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the
high-profile job of judiciary chief in 2019, Raisi was placed
under U.S. sanctions a few months later over human rights
violations.
Those included the role that human rights group say Raisi
played in the executions of thousands of political prisoners in
the 1988 and in the violent suppression of unrest in 2009.
Iran has never acknowledged the mass executions, and Raisi
himself has never publicly addressed allegations about his role.
Seen by analysts and insiders as representing the security
establishment at its most fearsome, Raisi, 60, had been widely
tipped to win the contest, thanks to Khamenei's endorsement.
Iran's regional allies, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and
militant Islamist group Hamas welcomed Raisi's election.
Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said
his victory was "a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in
Iran".
"We continue to call for Ebrahim Raisi to be investigated
for his involvement in past and ongoing crimes under
international law, including by states that exercise universal
jurisdiction," she said in a statement.
Outgoing pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani, barred by the
constitution from seeking a third term, visited Raisi at his
office to congratulate him, and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif said he would lead Iran well.
"We will stand by and cooperate fully with the
president-elect for the next 45 days, when the new government
takes charge (in early August)," state media quoted Rouhani as
saying.
NUCLEAR TALKS
Raisi's election comes at a critical time.
Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive their 2015
nuclear deal. Donald Trump, U.S. president at the time,
abandoned the deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions
that have squeezed Iran's oil income.
However, with Iran's ruling clerics aware their political
fortunes rely on tackling worsening economic hardships, Raisi's
win will not disrupt Iran's effort to revive the pact and break
free of tough U.S. oil and financial sanctions.
Nonetheless, some analysts predicted his hardline stances
could deter foreign investors.
"Raisi’s hardline political and economic beliefs will limit
the scope for significant foreign investment if a deal is
reached and further isolate Tehran from the West," said senior
analyst Henry Rome at Eurasia Group.
Khamenei, not the president, has the last say on all issue
of state such as Iran's foreign and nuclear policies.
"We will make every effort in the new government to solve
the problem of people’s livelihoods," state media quoted Raisi
as saying.
Seeking to win over voters preoccupied by bread-and-butter
issues, Raisi has promised to create millions of jobs and tackle
inflation, without offering a detailed political or economic
programme.
LACK OF CHOICE
Hoping to boost their legitimacy, the country's clerical
rulers had urged people to turn out and vote on Friday, but
simmering anger over economic hardships and curbs on freedoms
kept many Iranians at home.
Khamenei said the turnout displayed the clerical
establishment's popularity. But more than half of eligible
voters were too dissatisfied to vote or appeared to have heeded
calls by hundreds of dissidents, at home and abroad, to boycott
the vote.
Another deterrent for many pro-reform voters was a lack of
choice, after a hardline election body barred heavyweight
moderates and conservatives from standing.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday:
"Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in
a free and fair electoral process" - a likely reference to the
disqualification of candidates.
Many pro-reform Iranians fear Raisi's presidency could usher
in more repression.
"I am scared. I don't want to go back to jail again. I am
certain that any kind of dissent will not be tolerated," said
Hamidreza, 31, who declined to give his full name. He was jailed
for participating in unrest in 2019 that broke out over fuel
price hikes and quickly turned political.
Analysts say the election win could increase Raisi's chances
of succeeding Khamenei, who himself served two terms as
president before becoming supreme leader in 1989.
