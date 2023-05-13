STORY: Khan arrived in his residence in the eastern city of Lahore early on Saturday (May 13), as rejoiced supporters showered his car with rose petals and set off fireworks.

The court ordered Khan be released on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, after his arrest in a land fraud case ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the military.

The arrest, which the Supreme Court ruled "invalid and unlawful" a day earlier, has fuelled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.

The 70-year-old cricket hero-turned-politician was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 in a parliamentary no-confidence vote and is Pakistan's most popular leader according to opinion polls.