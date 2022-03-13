Log in
Kharkiv local risks life to deliver aid with a smile

03/13/2022 | 09:57am EDT
STORY: Rather than fleeing, he has decided to remain in his home town and try to help those who are either trapped or, like him, staying put.

As soon as the war began on Feb. 24, Aliev and his older brother Ramil collected all the money they had and bought food and other essentials, which they distributed to people who could not get to shops themselves.

From a small beginning, his venture has expanded with the help of social media to involve dozens of volunteers who get as many supplies as they can from wholesale warehouses and shops, bring them to a collection point and distribute them by car and on foot.

The aspiring blogger has recorded his experiences on camera and shared footage on his Instagram account.

As he drives through Kharkiv, his videos show badly bombed buildings lining wide streets, burned out cars riddled with shrapnel holes and debris strewn across the ground.

Aliev remains resolutely upbeat.


