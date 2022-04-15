Kharkiv official: Russian shells kill child, 6 others

Kharkiv is a mainly Russian speaking city near Ukraine's northeastern border, which was targeted by President Vladimir Putin's army from the first days of the war.

Kharkiv residential buildings and infrastructure have been hit, causing dozens of casualties, with more than 60 artillery and rocket attacks in one night this week. On Friday, Reuters journalists heard mortar rounds hit northern areas of the city.

Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special operation" and denies targeting civilian areas.