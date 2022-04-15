Log in
Kharkiv official: Russian shells kill child, 6 others

04/15/2022 | 10:23pm EDT
STORY: Eyewitnesses said children in a playground were among the injured. Blood and debris could be seen on the ground, as well as several parts of weaponry.

Kharkiv is a mainly Russian speaking city near Ukraine's northeastern border, which was targeted by President Vladimir Putin's army from the first days of the war.

Kharkiv residential buildings and infrastructure have been hit, causing dozens of casualties, with more than 60 artillery and rocket attacks in one night this week. On Friday, Reuters journalists heard mortar rounds hit northern areas of the city.

Russia describes its invasion of Ukraine as a "special operation" and denies targeting civilian areas.


© Reuters 2022
