Kharkiv residents clean up after strike

07/03/2022 | 11:25am EDT
STORY: One of the rockets hit the yard between a school and some private houses.

Residents were seen shovelling earth back into a large crater created by the strike, while others were sweeping broken window glass from the floors inside the school and surrounding houses.

On Sunday morning, locals were busy fixing roofs and sweeping soot off the facade of the district's school.

The strikes that began on Tuesday (June 21) were the worst for weeks in an area where normal life had been returning since Ukraine pushed Moscow's forces back in May.

Kharkiv has suffered heavy bombardment from the very start of the Russian invasion on February 24, which left much of the country's city of 1.5 million a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.


