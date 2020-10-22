Log in
Khawaja Holdings : Will Open New South Korean Office

10/22/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, is opening a new office in South Korea to grow internationally.

South Korea has been referred to as an “economic powerhouse” due to its large, lucrative market for a variety of products.

Statista.com says, South Korea has the fastest average internet connection in the world which must be one reason why their startup ecosystem shows so much innovation and growth. South Korea has the largest B2C e-commerce markets.

Khawaja Holdings has recognized South Korea, not only for its success, but for its persistent drive and potential. For this reason, CEO Ahmad Khawaja has chosen South Korea as part of its multi-national expansion plan.

South Korea’s economy is approaching $2 Trillion and largely supported by advanced manufacturing and technology firms such as Samsung Electronics and LG Groups. Additionally, South Korea’s GDP is supported by many companies that support the manufacturing companies and cater to the population.

“The people of South Korea show such diligence and promise, and Khawaja Holdings wants to support their new and growing businesses,” said CEO Ahmad Khawaja. “It’s important to us to include South Korea in phase one of our multi-national expansion plan. We are excited for what the future will bring for Khawaja Holdings, but more importantly, the people of South Korea.”

CEO Ahmad Khawaja and Khawaja Holdings will begin expanding in South Korea this year and plan to staff a regional office very soon.

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

© Business Wire 2020

