Khoros : Launches 2020 Autumn Innovation Release, Delivering AI-Powered Human Connection Across the Digital Customer Experience

Khoros, a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software, today announced its 2020 Autumn Innovation Release to bring the power of human connection to every customer’s digital journey. Product features launching in this release include new channels, experiences, and connectivity in the Khoros platform to manage teams and communities more effectively, including: Events and Slack integration in Khoros Communities; email support and expanded AI capabilities in Khoros Care; and unified organic and paid social media analytics for Facebook, Instagram, and now LinkedIn, plus custom metrics in Khoros Marketing.

Key capabilities in Khoros’ Autumn Innovation Release include:

Engagement manager is the only unified console to monitor, manage and moderate all communities, both social and owned. With patent-pending, gesture-based scrolling to easily scan, read, and approve posts, plus new machine learning innovation to detect and reject hate speech, profanity, and disturbing visual images, Khoros is innovating on behalf of community managers.

Expanded visibility and coordination between marketing and service teams allows them to work as one brand instead of silos. Marketing context — like campaign initiatives, plans, and tags — will inform workflows and automatically route, prioritize, and filter conversations so customers have a cohesive experience with the brand. Plus, all customer-facing teams will see who owns the conversation.

New event experiences give brands the ability to host events in their online, brand-owned communities. Simplify the creation, management, and promotion of digital events, and sustain the human connection at in-person events through community conversations, networking and idea sharing before, during, and after the event.

An interactive Slack integration empowers users to easily share knowledge and streamline communication — and Khoros is the first and only community platform to have this capability. Search community content, receive community notifications, and respond to and ‘kudo’ community posts all through Slack.

Email support gives contact centers one agent desktop that truly consolidates all digital service channels (chat, messaging, social media, owned communities, reviews, and now email). Respond to inbound emails, and all other channels, with superior workflows, efficiency, agent experience, and automation that are only available in Khoros.

Intent Detection and Suggested Responses are two new, agent-facing AI capabilities designed to support agents handling high conversation volume and onboarding without sacrificing quality. They also maximize AI value without the risk of turning off 71% of consumers that say that brands overusing AI makes them feel like they don't value them as a customer1.

LinkedIn Ads visibility, in addition to Facebook and Instagram, gives marketers a holistic view of performance and plans for paid and organic social media.

Custom defined metrics for organic & paid social media, across all channels, will give social media managers and analysts control in how they define success with the world’s most unified social analytics platform.

Paid execution for Facebook & Instagram enables marketers to seamlessly switch from creating and publishing organic content to creating bespoke ads, with calendar visibility and analytics insight across social channels.

“The global challenges of 2020 continue to put unprecedented pressure on companies to deliver exceptional digital-first experiences for their customers, and digital marketing, service, and customer experience teams are stretched very thin,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros. “We’re proud to be delivering platform-wide innovation to help companies and their teams solve this challenge with technology that fosters deeper customer relationships and creates customers for life.”

To learn more about Khoros’ 2020 Autumn Innovation Release, visit khoros.com/whats-new. For more information about Khoros’ industry-leading software for digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management, visit khoros.com

About Khoros

Khoros is a global leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services. We build enterprise software and offer expert services for digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management — differentiated by award-winning services with 20+ years of experience. Over 2,000 brands, including 52 of the Interbrand 100 companies, use Khoros to power approximately 500 million daily digital interactions and create customers for life. Khoros has over 10 industry awards from TrustRadius, Stevie Awards, G2, and more. Khoros, built from Spredfast and Lithium, has 9 offices globally and is part of Vista Equity Partners. For more information, visit khoros.com.

1Khoros conducted a survey of 1,059 US-based consumers who had interacted with a brand digitally in the last 30 days.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005443/en/