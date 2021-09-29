Khoros Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment

According to the report, “Khoros can and should be as much for marketing solutions as for customer support”

Khoros, award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Collaboration and Community Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc # US46743820, September 2021). The report evaluated major global collaborative and community platform vendors against three primary categories: team collaborative applications, team collaborative applications with native work management, and enterprise communities (community management platforms that connect within and outside the enterprise).

“In the last year, we’ve seen a 30% growth in companies investing in brand-owned communities. They recognize the power communities offer to strengthen customer relationships, drive material operational savings through self-service, and create human connection with customers in a way that drives long-term satisfaction and brand loyalty. Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is incredibly validating, but this is just the beginning for us. The future of customer engagement is bright, and Khoros is thrilled to be on the vanguard of the next generation of customer engagement software and services,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros.

“While its roots are in communities and social business, Khoros has matured into a comprehensive customer experience platform, expanding its breadth of solutions for marketing, customer support, and CX," said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Director, Social and Collaboration, at IDC. “New community features help foster dynamic and engaging spaces, and advanced AI/ML capabilities enable improved both end-customer and employee experiences for users of the Khoros platform. Combined with recent acquisitions and a roadmap to further elevate its unified customer engagement platform, look for Khoros to continue to make moves in the CX space.”

The IDC MarketScape underscores the leadership of Khoros’ customer engagement platform, which supports some of the largest communities by some of the world’s leading brands.

The vendor assessment also recognized Khoros for the following strengths:

Holistic customer experience platform: The report highlights Khoros' consolidated dashboard for a holistic view of social media, chatbot engagements, and community management.

Community engagement solution: Khoros' legacy is rooted in online, branded communities. The IDC MarketScape highlights Khoros' "sophisticated" gamification, content syndication tools, low- or no-code configuration, and more.

Automation & AI: To better scale community management, the report emphasizes Khoros' engagement workflows, automation and bot capabilities.

Khoros Atlas: Khoros' own support community, Atlas, also received recognition as a "well-moderated, highly active and robust" community for its platform users.

Download the IDC MarketScape excerpt here. For more information about Khoros’ digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’ award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions, including over 20 patented technologies, ensure success across digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

