Khoros : Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

The company celebrates its second consecutive year of inclusion thanks to expanded tech stack and strong growth

Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced its inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The prestigious list annually recognizes America’s most successful, fastest-growing private companies.

“Making the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a culmination of the dedication, perseverance, and innovation of everyone here at Khoros,” said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros. “To be included among the fastest growing companies in the country reinforces our strategic vision of better connecting brands with their customers, which is growing in importance as the digital-first world expands.”

A three-year growth rate of 116.08% helped solidify Khoros’ position on the Inc. 5000 list. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor.

Khoros offers enterprise brands AI-powered software and award-winning services that bring together best-in-class solutions for social marketing, digital care, and online communities. By integrating digital interactions throughout the entire customer journey, Khoros builds stronger digital relationships between brands and customers, keeping them all-ways connected.

To learn more about Khoros’ digital-first customer engagement platform, visit www.khoros.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’ award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions ensure success across digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005683/en/