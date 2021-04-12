Khoros : Appoints April Downing as Chief Financial Officer and Sejal Amin as Chief Technology Officer

Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced that it has named April Downing as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Sejal Amin as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Downing and Amin will report to Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros, and will serve alongside the broader Khoros leadership team to continue to foster operational excellence and further advance Khoros' industry-leading AI-powered platform for today's digital-first CX world. The appointments also reflect Khoros' continued focus on growing its Engineering, Support, and Go-to-Market capabilities, as well as its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With Downing and Amin, 50% of Khoros' C-suite now identify as female.

“I am extremely honored to welcome April and Sejal to our Khoros team. Both are seasoned professionals with strong leadership styles, deep experience in their fields, and proven track records of building successful teams that deliver positive results. I know April and Sejal will have an amazing impact on our organization, and I have great confidence that their leadership will be instrumental in continuing to accelerate our company growth and innovation,” said Blaha.

April Downing brings over two decades of experience working with publicly- and privately-held technology and services companies, in addition to raising over $0.5 billion and leading over 20 M&A transactions. As CFO, Downing will be responsible for leading Khoros’ global finance organization, supporting the company’s financial strength as well as organic and inorganic growth.

"I'm very excited to be joining a company that has not only experienced great success, but also has enormous potential for growth as the world continues to evolve to digital-first customer engagement. This is an amazing time for tech and CX companies alike, and I look forward to working with the talented team to help drive Khoros' growth," said Downing.

Sejal Amin is a senior technology executive with 25+ years of experience in product development, leading large engineering teams to architect, develop, and implement complex software solutions. Amin's most recent role was CTO for the Tax and Accounting Professionals business at Thomson Reuters. During her 15-year tenure at Thomson Reuters, Amin led several enterprise-wide transformation initiatives, including organizational transformations, technology portfolio redesigns, and building high-performance product development cultures to keep pace with the rapidly changing technology environment. At Khoros, Amin will lead Khoros’ development organization to manage product strategy and innovation to advance the company’s digital customer engagement platform.

"Khoros is an exciting company with technology that has become truly integral to brands, marketers, contact centers, customer service and experience teams. I'm thrilled to join an expert team of engineers as we work to revolutionize CX and extend our leadership in digital-first customer engagement software," said Amin.

To learn more about Khoros, its leadership team, and its industry-leading digital-first customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com.

