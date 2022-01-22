Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development - P163461

Environment and Natural Resource Management
-
Climate change0%
-
Energy0%
-
Energy Policies & Reform0%
-
Access to Energy0%
Footnote: The climate change percentage (climate finance) shown under the Environment and Natural Resource Management Theme refers to the original amount of IBRD/IDA financing that was committed at Board approval stage. The World Bank estimates climate finance ex-ante, using the Joint Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) methodologies for tracking climate finance in climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 06:23:04 UTC.