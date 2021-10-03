Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management - P162302

The development objective of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Project for Pakistan is to increase the collection of KP's own source revenues (OSR) and improve the management of public Resources. The Government of KP (GoKP's) public financial management reform strategy (PFMRS) covers the whole PFM cycle at the provincial and local government (LG) levels. The strategy is organized around six objectives:...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

