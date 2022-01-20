Log in
Kibo Expands Headless eCommerce Offerings With NRF Debut of Storefront Accelerators

01/20/2022 | 12:09pm EST
Storefront Accelerators empower developers to quickly build feature-rich and custom storefronts to deliver best-in-class unified commerce experiences

Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced the release of three new Storefront Accelerators for developers who use Vue Storefront, React Storefront or Next.js Commerce. These tools from Kibo enable retailers to create storefronts or build out custom features on existing platforms efficiently and effectively, with any vendor partner.

For retailers, this latest offering simplifies the creation of the omnichannel experience today’s shoppers require. With Kibo Headless eCommerce and the new accelerators, retailers can quickly scale up their eCommerce storefronts and offer custom features, regardless of which platform vendor or ecosystem partnerships they have previously established.

“Extensibility and rapid deployment are two of the key pillars of Kibo Headless eCommerce,” said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer, Kibo. “The Kibo team is dedicated to reducing barriers to headless deployment by building tools that make it easier to launch and build upon websites and storefronts.”

Kibo has been delivering against a strong roadmap of Storefront Accelerators based on industry standard JavaScript frameworks like VueJS (NuxtJS) and ReactJs (NextJS). These include, among others, pre-packaged storefronts like Vue Storefront, React Storefront and Next.js Commerce. Kibo has also released accelerators for specific business use cases, such as B2C Omnichannel and B2B eCommerce.

Kibo Headless eCommerce is a leading headless commerce technology, built upon the Kibo Unified Commerce Platform. The API-first, microservices-based platform provides an underlying set of shared data and services across Kibo products, enabling Kibo Headless eCommerce to be modular while still unified.

Kibo was in attendance this week at NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show, where the company was the winner of a Vendor in Partnership award as “The Retailer’s Favorite.”

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, headless eCommerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, to meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.


HOT NEWS