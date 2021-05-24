Kibo : Expands EMEA Footprint in Q1 2021 With 122% New Deal Growth Over Q4 2020

With product and client expansion across ecommerce, order management, and personalization, Kibo sees major wins across EMEA through the first quarter.

Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that the company has achieved major wins in EMEA in Q1 2021. Kibo achieved 122% growth in new deals the first three months of the year. The company saw increases in product interest for order management, ecommerce, and personalization, proving out the need for end-to-end unified commerce solutions that can easily be tailored to fit any environment. Kibo Order Management was also recently named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q2 2021. Kibo received top scores in solution architecture, product vision and innovation roadmap, delivery model, and commercial model criteria.

Kibo recently announced a series of successful new customer acquisitions and launches in the region including, ZWILLING, one of the largest and storied manufacturers of kitchenware globally, New Look, the global fashion retailer, and Crew Clothing, the smart casual lifestyle brand. Kibo serves a broad range of regional and global customers in EMEA, many of which have seen major customer performance improvements.

“We are seeing growth in demand in EMEA, particularly for order management and ecommerce solutions as businesses prepare for an omnichannel future,” said Vinesh Vis, Chief Sales Officer at Kibo. “We continue to expand our footprint, delivering modern technology and agile solutions to businesses across the UK and Europe.”

In addition to new deal growth, Kibo’s partner-first strategy in 2020 prompted further expansion across its global partner ecosystem, leading to a 133% increase in the number of EMEA-based partners it builds omnichannel solutions with, allowing for seamless support of new customers along the way.

In an effort to better serve its EMEA customers and continue growth in the region, Kibo has expanded its product footprint with several releases and product innovations focused towards both B2C and B2B-facing teams. New releases include File Manager and the Admin Dashboard -- which further improves the ease of use for Ecommerce and Order Management customers -- and Social Proof, which enables Kibo Personalization customers to deploy compelling social proof messaging from within the platform. Additional features, such as collections and B2B quotes for ecommerce, and inventory segmentation for order management, further build out the platform.

“Kibo Order Management was named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q2 2021 because of its usability, delivery model, and innovative roadmap. Across our portfolio, we strive to make it easy for brands to maximize customer satisfaction and commercial success from all angles with ecommerce, personalization and unified order management, delivering continuous innovation,” said Adrian Moss, Director of EMEA and APAC. “We’re thrilled with the growth that we are seeing in the region and look forward to delivering more success as we progress through the year. It is an exciting place to be for our clients and our team.”

