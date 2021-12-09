Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics Welcomes New CEO Michael Gorman

Kids Care Dental and Orthodontics, a leading pediatric dental provider in Northern California, announces Michael Gorman as its new chief executive officer.

Gorman took the helm at the growing dental collective on Nov. 1, 2021. With more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, Gorman is ideally positioned to lead the company through its next phase of growth throughout California and into adjacent markets.

“In this growing organization with more than 25 practice sites, I am excited about the opportunity at Kids Care and am thrilled to be working alongside such exemplary professionals,” says Gorman. “Ultimately, health care is about people. It will be my job to serve our providers and staff, so they can continue to serve our patients and communities.”

Gorman has a long history in leadership. He joins Kids Care from Care Ambulance Services, based in Orange County, where he was the CEO since 2019. He has 17 years of experience in various health care organizations where he championed innovation, improved productivity, and enhanced the overall patient experience.

“Mike’s experience as a strong operational leader in multi-facility health care settings is especially relevant to Kids Care and our plans for the future,” Danny Rosenberg, a member of the Kids Care Board of Directors, says. “Under his leadership, Mike will uphold the high level of service Kids Care patients and their families have come to expect, while working to build upon the strong foundation to position the company for future success.”

About Kids Care Dental and Orthodontics

Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics is the leading integrated, multi-specialty health care company committed to children’s whole health. Engendering a lifetime of healthy, giggly smiles, Kids Care provides pediatric dental, orthodontic and oral surgery services to patients ages 1 to 26. Doctor-led and patient-focused, Kids Care exclusively serves the private pay and commercial markets.

