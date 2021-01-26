Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kids Earn Over $7 Million Through BusyKid

01/26/2021 | 11:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investments and charity donations via the chore app also hit all-time bests

2020 was the kind of year everyone would like to forget, but kids around the United States used the BusyKid app to turn a world health crisis into money, and lots of it. BusyKid is the chore and allowance app that helps kids earn, save, share, spend and invest allowance, and last year, kids earned $7.1 million, more than double the earnings in the app's first year.

“There’s no question that the pandemic made kids a captive audience and created an atmosphere where they could have great success using our app. Still, they needed to put the work in first,” noted Gregg Murset, BusyKid CEO. “After a day full of online school and no outside contact with friends, it only figures that their stored-up energy would come out by doing chores, and doing chores often means earning an allowance. We were very surprised to see the earnings over $7 million, but even more surprised on how some of the money was used.”

Besides completing chores and earning an allowance, BusyKid also offers kids a chance to start developing other critical routines associated with a balanced financial lifestyle - investing stocks and donating to charities. In 2020, kids invested more than $350,000 and donated over $45,000, both all-time bests for the app, now starting its third year.

“We’re working very hard to help kids build a strong financial routine that will stay with them as adults,” added Murset. “A strong financial routine can just deal with earning, saving and spending, however, to be truly balanced, kids need to learn the importance of sharing and investing as well. We hope that as we find our way out of the pandemic, kids will keep up what they have started and build upon their successes.”

About BusyKid

BusyKid is the first chore chart and allowance app where children can earn, save, share, spend and invest real allowance. The platform, available for all mobile devices, is easy to use, highly secure and provides kids the hands-on experience in managing real money they won’t get in school. There is also a prepaid Visa® debit card that can be used for shopping online or in stores.

There are more than 35 charities available for donations and hundreds of opportunities for investments through the app. There is no minimum to donate, but for as little as $10, kids can buy fractional shares of the most popular public companies they see, know or use every day.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:58aSILVERGATE CAPITAL : Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
BU
11:58aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Will Oppose Any Sale of Suez Strategic Assets Opposing Its Industrial Plan
BU
11:58aWHITBREAD : It's Electrifying!/ We're Plugged Inn
PU
11:58aCEGEDIM : 2021 - 26 JANVIER CA consolidé Présentation du CA 2020 (en anglais) En savoir plus
PU
11:58aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Honoring the Resilience and Progress of Black Americans
PU
11:58aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Evoking Legacies of Black Achievements through Preservation
PU
11:58aUNICREDIT S P A : to Pick Andrea Orcel for CEO Job, Source Says
DJ
11:57aSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
11:57aDoctors Ask Arizona Gov. Ducey to Facilitate COVID-19 Treatment with Ivermectin for Vulnerable Patients
GL
11:57aPHREESIA : Receives Certification from the Point of Care Communication Council, Based on Audit by the Alliance for Audited Media
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : UBS maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ