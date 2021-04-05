Log in
Kids Read Now empowers students through book choice  In-home reading program helps West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, W.Va., April 5, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Read Now has partnered with school districts across West Virginia, including Mineral County Schools and Nicholas County Schools, to mail books directly to their students' homes over the summer. The number of students in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!

Kids Read Now 2021

Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures. "Students all over the country get books with included family activities mailed to their homes to eradicate the learning losses from summer and now, more urgently, the Covid slide. Kids gain up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer when they get to choose their books," said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.

The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.

To learn more about Kids Read Now, please visit https://kidsreadnow.org/.

*VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/513510815

News Source: Kids Read Now

Related link: https://kidsreadnow.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kids-read-now-empowers-students-through-book-choice-in-home-reading-program-helps-west-virginia-students/

