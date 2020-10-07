Kids in Tech Named Partner of Massachusetts Stem Week 2020

Lowell, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - Kids in Tech, the STEM education nonprofit that strives to excite, educate and empower nextgen leaders of the innovation economy, has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 (STEM Week).
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Kids in Tech has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 on October 19-23rd.
- A mix of virtual and in-person events, lessons, speaker panels, and design challenges will aim to highlight the opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering, and math for nextgen leaders.
- Kids in Tech has been selected as an organizational partner to host a cybersecurity challenge.
Click image above to view full announcement.
Contacts:
Nina Pfister
781-929-5620
nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com
Source: Kids in Tech
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65434