Kids in Tech Named Partner of Massachusetts Stem Week 2020

10/07/2020 | 09:55am EDT

Lowell, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - Kids in Tech, the STEM education nonprofit that strives to excite, educate and empower nextgen leaders of the innovation economy, has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 (STEM Week).

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Kids in Tech has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 on October 19-23rd.
  • A mix of virtual and in-person events, lessons, speaker panels, and design challenges will aim to highlight the opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering, and math for nextgen leaders.
  • Kids in Tech has been selected as an organizational partner to host a cybersecurity challenge.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/65434_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

Contacts:

Nina Pfister
781-929-5620
nina@mooringadvisorygroup.com

Source: Kids in Tech

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65434


© Newsfilecorp 2020
