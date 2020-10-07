Kids in Tech Named Partner of Massachusetts Stem Week 2020

Lowell, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - Kids in Tech, the STEM education nonprofit that strives to excite, educate and empower nextgen leaders of the innovation economy, has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 (STEM Week).

Key Takeaways:

Kids in Tech has been named a partner of the third annual Massachusetts STEM Week 2020 on October 19-23rd.

A mix of virtual and in-person events, lessons, speaker panels, and design challenges will aim to highlight the opportunities that exist in science, technology, engineering, and math for nextgen leaders.

Kids in Tech has been selected as an organizational partner to host a cybersecurity challenge.

