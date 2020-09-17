Kildee: Trump Trade Policies Fail to Hold China Accountable, Protect Michigan Workers

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today highlighted the failure of the Trump administration trade policies to hold China accountable and protect Michigan workers, companies and farmers.

During a virtual Ways and Means Trade subcommittee hearing entitled, 'Enforcing The Ban On Imports Produced by Forced Labor in Xinjiang', Kildee addressed unfair Chinese trade practices, including the use of forced labor, that put American workers at a disadvantage. Additionally, Kildee shared that the lack of enforcement of the Phase 1 China Deal has resulted in China failing to live up to its commitments under the deal, forcing Michigan companies to lay off workers. Hemlock Semiconductor recently laid of 50 Michigan workersbecause of unfair Chinese trade practices.

'For all the talk President Trump has made about being tough on China, the President clearly has forgotten about working families and how these trade deals will affect them,' said Congressman Kildee. 'Companies in my district are being forced to lay off Michigan workers because China continues to not live up to its promises and purchasing commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal negotiated by President Trump. We must hold China accountable and promote fair trade agreements that put American workers first.'

Congressman Kildee has been a fierce advocate for fair trade agreements that protect Michigan workers and businesses. This past May, Kildee sent a letterto the Trump administration expressing concern that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to establish the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force outlined in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

A video of Congressman Kildee's remarks today at the Ways and Means Committee hearing can be found here.