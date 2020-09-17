Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kildee: Trump Trade Policies Fail to Hold China Accountable, Protect Michigan Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today highlighted the failure of the Trump administration trade policies to hold China accountable and protect Michigan workers, companies and farmers.

During a virtual Ways and Means Trade subcommittee hearing entitled, 'Enforcing The Ban On Imports Produced by Forced Labor in Xinjiang', Kildee addressed unfair Chinese trade practices, including the use of forced labor, that put American workers at a disadvantage. Additionally, Kildee shared that the lack of enforcement of the Phase 1 China Deal has resulted in China failing to live up to its commitments under the deal, forcing Michigan companies to lay off workers. Hemlock Semiconductor recently laid of 50 Michigan workersbecause of unfair Chinese trade practices.

'For all the talk President Trump has made about being tough on China, the President clearly has forgotten about working families and how these trade deals will affect them,' said Congressman Kildee. 'Companies in my district are being forced to lay off Michigan workers because China continues to not live up to its promises and purchasing commitments under the Phase 1 trade deal negotiated by President Trump. We must hold China accountable and promote fair trade agreements that put American workers first.'

Congressman Kildee has been a fierce advocate for fair trade agreements that protect Michigan workers and businesses. This past May, Kildee sent a letterto the Trump administration expressing concern that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to establish the Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force outlined in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

A video of Congressman Kildee's remarks today at the Ways and Means Committee hearing can be found here.

Disclaimer

Daniel Kildee published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 21:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:50pXPO LOGISTICS : Brad Jacobs and Matt Fassler Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference
PU
05:50pAEVIS VICTORIA : 18/09/2020 Half-Year Report 2020
PU
05:49pAlpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GL
05:49p'Open Studios' Now Virtual at Sebastopol Center for the Arts
BU
05:48pSenator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises
RE
05:48pALPHA HEALTHCARE ACQUISITION CORP : . Announces Pricing of $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering
AQ
05:47pSheremetyevo Airport Finalizes Emergency Procedures for Handling Operators In Exercises Simulating an Air Accident
PR
05:46pAntimicrobial Coatings Market and Competitive Landscape & Pandemic Recovery Analysis 2020 - Technavio
BU
05:43pSEACOR Marine Forms New Sustainability Council to Lead Enhanced ESG Program
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group