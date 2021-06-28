Kill Cliff Releases Limited Edition Commemorative Cans to Celebrate 10 Years of Giving Back to the Navy SEAL Foundation

ATLANTA, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kill Cliff, the World’s best-selling and best-tasting clean energy drink, marks its 10th anniversary and longtime partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) by dropping a limited edition Commemorative Can . The red, white and blue can pays tribute to the Navy SEAL Foundation and the work they do to support families of the Naval Special Warfare.



Former Navy SEAL Todd Ehrlich founded Kill Cliff in 2011 with the singular goal of giving back to his community. Long before he took a paycheck, the founder began making donations to the Navy SEAL Foundation and made it his goal to become the largest single contributor. Kill Cliff became the first-ever Official Partner of the Navy SEAL Foundation in 2015, and has now donated more than $1 Million to the organization.

Kill Cliff’s Commemorative Can drops just ahead of American Independence Day, encouraging everyone to celebrate their freedom and recognize those that made it possible.

“I started Kill Cliff as a vehicle to give back to the Navy SEAL foundation. To see it grow to what it is today is truly a blessing,” said founder Todd Ehrlich.

Former Navy SEAL and current CEO of Kill Cliff, John Timar adds, “It’s exhilarating to be part of a brand that is simultaneously altruistic and disruptive to the market. We’re proud of our explosive growth and, consequently, the money we’ve donated. It’s been an incredible decade, but honestly, we’re just getting started.”

“Kill Cliff is NSF’s longest-standing corporate partner and has been unwavering in their commitment to our mission since their inception,” said Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation. “They always find innovative ways to advance our impact as an organization, from donating proceeds from the sale of their products to supporting our events with product donations. Reaching $1MM in funds raised to support the warriors and families of Naval Special Warfare is an incredible milestone and we are beyond grateful for Kill Cliff’s leadership and support. They truly are leaders in the nation of support for SEALs and their families.”

The Commemorative Can is available in two of Kill Cliff’s popular Ignite flavors, Fruit Punch and Cherry Lime Grenade. Kill Cliff is all natural Freedom in a can. Free of sugar, chemicals, junk or sweeteners. It provides great tasting, clean energy with 150 mg of clean green tea caffeine, b-vitamins and electrolytes.

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff® makes the world's best and first clean energy drink. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation.

