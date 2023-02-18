Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News 

Kim Jong Un and 'beloved child' watch soccer game

02/18/2023 | 03:45pm EST
STORY: The daughter, often described by state media as Kim's "beloved child" or "respected child" has been seen alongside her father Kim at military events including earlier this month.

Little is known about the girl, and she has not been named in state media. South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader, was also seen at the event, seated in the back row in KRT footage. The event took place in celebration of late leader Kim Jong Il's birth anniversary called 'Day of the Shining Star', a major holiday in North Korea.


