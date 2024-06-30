STORY: North Korean officials wore pins with a portrait of Kim Jong Un in public for the first time in pictures released by state media on Sunday (June 30).

It's the latest sign of a growing cult of personality about the leader.

The officials were speaking at a meeting of the reclusive state's ruling party, which was chaired by Kim.

They wore the pin with Kim's face against a flag-shaped red background on the left chest while the right lapel sported the typical party logo pin.

In April, this music video was aired on the state-controlled Korean Central Television, which has been banned by South Korea.

The propaganda song praised Kim Jong Un as a "friendly father" and a "great leader."

The Kim dynasty has ruled North Korea since its founding after World War Two, building cults of personality to strengthen its grip on power.

Earlier this year, North Korean media showed Kim's portrait hanging prominently next to those of his father Kim Jong Il and his grandfather and national patriarch Kim Il Sung.

It was seen as a push to put his status on a par with theirs.