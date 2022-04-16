Log in
News: Latest News
Kim Jong Un shown marking Day of the Sun with masses

04/16/2022 | 02:43am EDT
STORY: Kim was seen along with high-ranking officials including his sister Kim Yo Jong, waving and clapping to the people marching in the square in various formations to praise the regime and its current leader.

State news agency KCNA said Kim visited his grandfather's mausoleum, and attended a "national meeting and a public procession" in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square, but reported no public remarks from him. A senior official spoke at the meeting, according to KCNA, saying that North Korea would overcome all difficulties and always emerge victorious.

"The Day of the Sun" is North Korea's biggest annual public holiday.

State media aired live footage of an evening gala in Kim Il Sung square after sundown on the anniversary day, but gave no sign of an anticipated military parade.


