SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Friday Kim Jong-hwa, a former deputy governor of the Bank of Korea, and Lee Soo-hyung, a professor of economics at Seoul National University, have been nominated as new members of its seven-seat monetary policy board. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee Editing by Ed Davies)
