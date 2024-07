STORY: :: Who is attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding?

:: Mumbai, India

:: July 12, 2024

:: Kim Kardashian

:: Khloe Kardashian

:: Priyanka Chopra

:: Nick Jonas

:: John Cena, Wrestler

:: Tony Blair, Former UK Prime Minister

:: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bollywood actors

:: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rapper

Attending dignitaries included former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The Friday wedding of Anant Ambani and his girlfriend Radhika Merchant is a culmination of a months-long celebration. Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at a pre-wedding concert.

In March, Rihanna did the same at a separate three-day celebration event in the western Indian state of Gujarat.