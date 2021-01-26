Kimmeridge launches proxy fight for seats on Ovintiv board

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Kimmeridge Energy Management Co on
Tuesday launched a proxy fight against Ovintiv Inc to
win three seats on the oil producer's board.
The private investment firm urged Ovintiv to alter its
capital spending, focus on governance and said that the board
had allowed Ovintiv to become an environmental laggard, trailing
peers on key environmental metrics.
Kimmeridge has nominated its founder Ben Dell, Cambiar
Investors' Katherine Minyard and Columbia University research
scholar Erin Blanton as independent directors to Ovintiv's
board.
Ovintiv, responding to the Kimmeridge notice, said it will
carefully review the nominations.
Kimmeridge owns 2.5% of Ovintiv's common shares and is one
of the oil driller's top ten shareholders.
"Despite our best efforts to engage constructively with the
company, the Board was dismissive of our recommendations to help
position Ovintiv as a leading E&P," said Mark Viviano, managing
partner and head of public equities at Kimmeridge.
Earlier this month, Kimmeridge had urged Ovintiv to focus on
capital allocation, management compensation issues and
establishing environmental strategy.
(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)