Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant LLC : The Kimpton Banneker Hotel Opens in Downtown D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 16, 2021 - Valor Hospitality Partners and Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners announced today the opening of The Kimpton Banneker Hotel, a 144-room upscale contemporary-modern hotel located on historic 16th Street in downtown D.C. The hotel's location is the site of the former Kimpton Rouge, which underwent a $20 million renovation to unveil a completely reimagined 10-story boutique property. It engages guests in the rich history and urban culture of the nation's capital across its luxurious guest rooms and eclectic local art, chef-driven culinary offerings and over 3,800 square feet of meeting and event space.

The property's name is a nod to Benjamin Banneker, one of the country's major Black innovators who played an integral role in surveying the land that would become the nation's capital. Specifically, Banneker identified the meridian line for D.C., now known as 16th Street, where the hotel is located. His name is furthermore instilled throughout the property by purposeful art installations such as a lobby mural by D.C.-based Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk and meaningful local partnerships, including The Benjamin Banneker High School and the Cinderella Foundation.

'We are thrilled to officially open The Banneker and share the curated property elements with guests and the local community,' said Raeshawna Scott, general manager of The Banneker. 'From the three dimensional and figurative artwork featured in the public spaces and guest rooms by Brook Burns and local D.C. artist Emon Surakitkoson, curated local partnerships and direct access to downtown D.C., the nation's history is interwoven throughout every aspect of the property. We're looking forward to our guests experiencing our above and beyond amenities and becoming a longstanding pillar of the D.C. community.'

With interior design led by renowned firm Mason Studio, the Banneker offers 144 spaciously appointed rooms and suites, including a two-bedroom Presidential Suite. Each guest room offers a blend of cool minimalism and warm tones and are designed with rich, yet cozy materials such as corduroy, knit and velvet. Each room is equipped with in-room yoga mats, Frette linen and bathrobes, Atelier Bloem luxury bath amenities, a nightly guest room turndown service, fully stocked mini bar, and sanitizing steamers.

Elevated food and beverage concepts take flight at The Banneker under the direction of Executive Chef Laurent Hollaender. The hotel's signature full-service restaurant, Le Sel, features contemporary French fare and refined comfort food prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Opening later this summer, the Banneker's rooftop bar, Lady Bird, is named after American socialite and former First Lady of the United States, Claudia Alta 'Lady Bird' Johnson. With movable glass walls, locally commissioned murals by D.C.-based artist Meg Biram, live music, one-of-a-kind views of the White House and Washington Monument, guests can enjoy light bites and cocktails, such as goat cheese beignets sophistically paired with signature cocktail Camus' First Principle. Each morning, guests can enjoy complimentary locally roasted coffee from La Colombe Coffee Roasters along with fresh grab-and-go pastries and breakfast items.

Abstract artwork from a variety of artists is featured throughout all public areas of the property as well as each guest room. The mindful curation of The Banneker's art collection displays both native Washingtonians as well as international artists to enhance the guest experience of the local culture, vibe and energy of the historic neighborhood. A selection of artists work at The Banneker includes Victor Ekpuk whose work can be found in the Smithsonian of African American Museum and the Phillips Collection, who created the main mural in the hotel lobby; Rob Matthews who created an abstract painting of Benjamin Banneker; and several other artists such as Susana Raab, Lori Katz and Aziza Claudia Gibson-Hunter, co-founding member of Black Artists of D.C.

The Banneker is the ideal destination for weddings, corporate events and social gatherings with more than 3,800 square feet of flexible event space. Meeting and event amenities include creative meeting and event concept consultation, multimedia and audio-visual support, complimentary wireless internet access, on-site 24-hour business center services, and catering options customizable to each group.

'This renovation marks Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners' first property in the D.C. market and we could not have chosen a better concept,' said McLean T. Wilson, CIO of Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners and global partner of Valor Hospitality Partners. 'Not only did we, in conjunction with design firm Mason Studio, pull inspiration from our nation's capital, but we also created a comprehensive guest experience in the hotel's robust amenities.'

The Banneker offers an array of beloved Kimpton amenities such as a hosted evening wine hour, complimentary PUBLIC bike rentals, in-room yoga mats, black car transportation services and an on-property lending library and book club through Kimpton's partnership with Literary Hub.

The Banneker is located at 1315 16th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20036. For more information visit, thebanneker.com and follow along on social at @thebanneker,@leselrestaurant, @ladybirdbardc on Instagram and The Banneker on Facebook.

About The Kimpton Banneker Hotel

Located in the heart of Washington, D.C., The Banneker, named after Benjamin Banneker, is a 10-story contemporary-modern luxury boutique hotel that immerses guests in the rich history and urban culture of the nation's capital. Guests are embraced by well-curated design, provocative local artwork and delicate attention to detail that will offer a sense of discovery of all this seamless space has to offer. The hotel features 144 spacious guest rooms and suites, including a three-bedroom Presidential Suite, all tastefully appointed with luxurious in-room amenities, Frette embroidered linens, Atelier Bloem bathroom accessories, plush towels, in-room speakers and fully stocked mini bar. For more information, please visit https://thebanneker.com/.

About Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners

Kemmons Wilson Hospitality Partners is the hospitality division of Kemmons Wilson Companies (KWC), a third-generation, single-family family office headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Established in 1948 by Kemmons Wilson, founder of Holiday Inn, KWC has owned, operated or partnered with people in over 400 ventures to date. The third generation leads the company today and continues to focus on private investing with a concentration in several key industries - resorts, hotels, aviation, cleantech, craft brewing, retail fashion design, software, insurance, and restaurants. With a long-term perspective and focus on relationships, they continue to adhere to the same timeless core values and principles that the previous generations instilled. To learn more, visit http://kwilson.com/.

About Valor Hospitality Partners

Valor Hospitality Partners is a full-service Global hotel management, acquisition, development and asset management company. With 60 hotel projects in its portfolio worldwide, Valor Hospitality Partners offers an array of services, including site selection, product selection, entitlements, financing solutions, conceptual design, construction and project management, procurement, technical services, food and beverage concepts, themes and operations, pre-opening and operations management. Valor also provides consulting services on a wide range of project scenarios, including working with new or existing ownership groups on reviewing site selection, assessing feasibility studies and project budgets, compiling project budgets and underwriting. Uniquely referring to their associates as 'Hotelitarians'; Valor takes pride in providing their culture wrapped in commerciality ethos to clients around the world. For more information, visit https://valorhospitality.com or connect with Valor on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

San Francisco-based Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants is the original boutique hotel company, which pioneered the concept of unique, distinctive, design-forward hotels in the United States in 1981. Anchored in one-of-a-kind experiences, Kimpton now operates more than 60 hotels and 75 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Caribbean and Greater China. Kimpton spaces and experiences center on its guests, offering inspiring design that evokes curiosity to forward thinking flavors that feed the soul. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered, so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and ridiculously personal. In January 2015, Kimpton became part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family of hotel brands. For more information, visit www.KimptonHotels.com.

