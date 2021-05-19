Kindbody : Launches Holistic Health Platform Enabling Integrative Continuum of Care

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindbody , a fast-growing healthtech company, today announced the launch of Kindbody360, a dynamic and integrative solution focused on holistic care. Kindbody360 deftly augments Kindbody's fertility and family-building offering with mental, physical, and emotional support from pre to postpartum, in-clinic, online and via its telehealth platform. Leveraging proprietary technology, the offering expands the reach of the Company's brick-and-mortar locations, mobile pop-ups, and 300+ partner clinics, furthering its mission of prioritizing patients' overall health and wellbeing.

With Kindbody360, patients can schedule a virtual appointment with a robust network of specialty providers, including mental health therapists, nutritionists, surrogacy, donor, and adoption coaches, postpartum and return-to-work coaches, physical therapists, doulas, eastern medicine specialists, lactation consultations, and more. All of the providers have been carefully vetted and are deeply committed to curating a personalized family-building journey for each and every patient. In a post-covid world, where employers are moving to a more flexible workplace, Kindbody delivers a dynamic, holistic, "whole body" approach of care services whenever and wherever their employees need it most. The offering enables increased access to convenient and high-quality care, specialized products, events, and workshops, along with an interactive content library for its rapidly expanding employer and patient base.

"Kindbody360 is designed to meet patients wherever they are, improve the member experience, and increase overall satisfaction while improving outcomes," said Annbeth Eschbach, President of Kindbody. "As someone who navigated the fertility journey for 5 years, I wish a single, streamlined platform like this had been available to me, and I am thrilled to bring it to the Kindbody community. We know that supporting our patients' mental, physical, and emotional health is essential in providing the best possible fertility and family-building care - and that's exactly what we are doing."

1 in 8 couples, single parents by choice, and 100% of LGBTQ+ population who choose to have children must seek out fertility services. The family-building journey can be incredibly complex, isolating, and arduous. Kindbody is providing a vibrant community of support, education, products, and services to disrupt the landscape of fertility and family-building by offering comprehensive and accessible solutions to patients and employers alike. Kindbody believes these products and services are integral to a successful patient journey. Kindbody's ability to provide integrated, tech-enabled care is a reason top employers choose Kindbody as a fertility and family-building benefit. "We have responded to employer and member demand by enhancing our ability to provide comprehensive health, fertility, and wellness services," said Cindy Gentry, Kindbody's Chief Commercial Officer. "Kindbody360 ensures that patients are supported throughout their healthcare journey, and that extends beyond fertility and family-building and beyond the four walls of a clinic."

Mental health is a critical, and often overlooked, aspect of fertility care. Kindbody brings this to the forefront of patient care with embedded mental health questions included in the intake forms to guide the conversation with the clinician and empower the patient with support materials to use throughout their journey. With high profile women's health advocates including Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle recently highlighting the need for mental health support when trying to conceive, they, along with others, have worked to raise awareness of the emotional toll fertility treatment can take, underscoring the need for the holistic approach that Kindbody360 takes to patient care. The recent pandemic has made the issue even more acute, with the number of people experiencing mental health issues increasing immensely since the start of the pandemic.

In addition to its holistic telehealth platform and partner clinics, Kindbody owns and operates signature clinics in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta and New Jersey, with additional locations in Austin, Orlando, Denver, and Minneapolis opening in 2021. The Company's rapid expansion is a reflection of the growing demand for family-building services from patients and employers. Increasingly, both self-insured and fully insured employers are offering a fertility and family-building benefit, contributing to double-digit annual growth. Today, Kindbody has over 40 employer clients, half which are self-insured, representing more than 150,000 covered lives.

Kindbody is led by Founder and CEO Gina Bartasi, a seasoned entrepreneur with 20+ years experience in healthtech and the former Founder and CEO of Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY); President, Annbeth Eschbach; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal; Chief Financial Officer, Meredith Whitney; Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Gentry; Chief Business and Legal Officer; Shilpa Patel; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan; and Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forsythe. Kindbody leverages modern technology and state-of-the-art facilities to deliver superior outcomes and a seamless, welcoming experience for all.

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at signature Kindbody clinics and a network of 300+ partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $64 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Rock Springs Capital, Claritas Capital and TQ Ventures. Learn more at www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Amandalyn Jones

310322@email4pr.com

1-855-KND-BODY

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindbody-launches-holistic-health-platform-enabling-integrative-continuum-of-care-301294886.html

SOURCE Kindbody