Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc on Wednesday raised its adjusted core earnings outlook for 2023 as the U.S. pipeline operator bets on higher demand for transporting crude oil, gas-liquids and carbon dioxide.

The company forecast 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $7.7 billion, compared with its 2022 outlook of about $7.2 billion. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)