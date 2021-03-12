Kinder Morgan forms new group focused on energy transition

March 12 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan
said on Friday it had formed a new Energy Transition Ventures
group to focus on low-carbon energy initiatives, as oil and gas
companies work to meet climate targets.
The initiative comes as the energy industry responds to
demands from investors to lower production of fuels that
contribute to global warming and invest more in clean energy.
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to
renewable fuels, interrupting a steady rise in fuel consumption
that may have otherwise continued for several more years
unabated.
The group will focus on business development activities,
which may include services such as carbon capture, renewable
natural gas capture and hydrogen production, Kinder Morgan said.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Amy Caren Daniel)