Kinder Morgan to move ahead with Texas natural gas pipeline expansion

HOUSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan
Inc gave the greenlight to financing expanded capacity
on a natural gas pipeline that brings fuel from fields in west
Texas to export hubs near Houston, the company said on
Wednesday.
The expansion comes as several new liquefied natural gas
(LNG) processing plants have been proposed along the U.S. Gulf
Coast to meet rising demand in Europe and Asia. The proposed LNG
plants would require about 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of new
gas supply.
The 428-mile (689-km) Permian Highway Pipeline, owned by
Kinder Morgan, Kinetik Holdings and Exxon Mobil, now
carries 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (cfd) from the Permian
Basin of west Texas and New Mexico.
The expansion would add 550 million cfd with the higher
capacity available starting in November, 2023, Kinder Morgan
said. The project still requires approvals and permitting.
"The project will alleviate transportation constraints out
of the Permian Basin," said Sital Mody, president of Kinder
Morgan's natural gas midstream business.
A separate gas pipeline expansion that carries natural gas
from the Permian Basin to points along the south Texas coast,
remains under consideration, a spokesperson said. That project,
called the Gulf Coast Express (GCX) expansion, would add nearly
570 million cfd to existing capacity.
GCX is owned by Kinder Morgan, ArcLight Capital and DCP
Midstream and delivers gas to hubs outside Corpus
Christi, Texas.
