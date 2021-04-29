KinderCare Celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Company honors its longest-tenured teachers as 2021 Esteemed Educators

Teacher Appreciation Week is next week, May 3-7, and KinderCare Education® has more than 27,000 reasons to celebrate, honor and thank each of its teachers for the essential support they provide families across the country and the powerful role they play in shaping our nation’s youngest learners. The company also announced this year’s Esteemed Educators – teachers from across the country who have dedicated 40 years or more to KinderCare children and families.

KinderCare, the nation’s largest private provider of early childhood care and education, employs more than 27,000 teachers in more than 1,500 centers and sites for children ages six weeks to 12 years old.

“Every day our teachers go above and beyond to create safe and nurturing environments that foster creativity, exploration and learning and give children confidence for life,” said Dr. Elanna Yalow, KinderCare Education’s Chief Academic Officer. “They create opportunities that unlock the hearts and minds of little explorers who are eager to discover the world around them. We know that now more than ever, our families count on our teachers to help their children learn, develop friendships, and prepare for school and later life. Their ability to develop meaningful relationships with every child and build memories that will last a lifetime is nothing short of magic, and we’re so proud and grateful to them.”

In addition to the activities happening at each center and site next week, KinderCare is also honoring the company’s 2021 Esteemed Educators — teachers who have been part of the KinderCare family for 40 years or longer.

“KinderCare teachers have created warm and welcoming classrooms for children for more than 50 years,” said Dr. Yalow. “We are especially fortunate to have several talented and dedicated teachers who have worked alongside us for nearly that long. All of our Esteemed Educators bring a heartfelt passion to their classrooms and are superheroes, role models and mentors within the communities in which they teach.”

The 2021 Esteemed Educators are:

Veronica Ammon from Fremont, Calif.

Cecilia Anders from College Station, TX

Joan Coberg from Belford, NJ

Hattie Mae Covington from Charlotte, NC

Pauline Crump from Milwaukee, Wis.

Dorothy Ellison from College Station, TX

Patricia Fleming from Indianapolis, IN

Francine Lochman from Aston, Penn.

Delia Ann Pacheco from Houston, TX

Loretta Repici from Clementon, NJ

Sharon Sturm from in Kingwood, TX

Teresa Young from Moore, OK

KinderCare encourages everyone to reach out to the teachers in their lives to express their appreciation next week. KinderCare families can share their stories and offer thanks to their teachers here.

About KinderCare Education®

