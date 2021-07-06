KinderCare Extending Free Day of Child Care for Vaccines Program

Centers nationwide to offer free day of care through Labor Day so those who are eligible can get their COVID-19 vaccination

KinderCare Education® today announced it is extending its support of national COVID-19 vaccination efforts by offering families a free day of child care through the summer. Families can take advantage of a free day of weekday care now through Labor Day at any of KinderCare’s more than 1,600 centers and sites nationwide.

“As the country continues to rebound, it’s critical we stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting as many Americans vaccinated as possible,” said Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare. “We’re honored to continue supporting the national vaccination push and give families that extra help they need when getting vaccinated.”

All KinderCare centers operate with enhanced health and safety protocols created in partnership with local and national public health agencies and expert medical advisors to ensure KinderCare classrooms are the safest learning environments possible. And these practices are working: KinderCare’s center transmission rates are just a fraction of the national average. A Yale University study confirmed child care centers are among the safest places for children due to the stringent protocols in place.

KinderCare provides best-in-class curriculum to help children learn and grow. National studies show that KinderCare children are better prepared for first grade. They also confirm that the longer that children are enrolled in KinderCare programs, the sooner they achieve key developmental milestones.

Families with children between the ages of six weeks and 6th grade (12 years old) may sign up for a free day of weekday care at KinderCare centers across the country.

For more information about KinderCare’s offer of free child care, please visit kindercare.com/vaccine.

About KinderCare Education®

KinderCare Education is America’s largest private provider of early childhood and school-age education and child care. KinderCare supports hardworking families in 40 states and the District of Columbia:

In neighborhoods, with KinderCare ® Learning Centers that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old;

that offer education and child care for children six weeks to 12 years old; At work, through KinderCare Education at Work™ , providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and

, providing customized family benefits for employers across the country, including on-site and near-site early learning centers and back-up care for last-minute child care, and In local elementary schools, with Champions® before- and after-school learning programs that spark wonder in school-age children.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, KinderCare operates more than 1,600 early learning centers and sites. In 2021, KinderCare earned its fifth Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award – one of only four companies worldwide to win this award for five consecutive years. To learn more, visit KinderCare Education or visit us online at KinderCare, on Facebook or on Instagram. For resources, information, and activity ideas for parents and teachers of young children please visit KinderCare.com/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005081/en/