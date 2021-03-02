Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kindred Biosciences to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference and H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

03/02/2021 | 01:32pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10 and the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9-10.   

Dr. Richard Chin, Chief Executive Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. During this time, investors will have the opportunity to discuss recent developments, study results from key therapeutic programs in development, and upcoming milestones.

Conference Details:

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 10, 2021

Presentation time: 2:25 – 2.50p.m. ET, Virtual Track 3

Webcast URL: Click here

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 9-10, 2021

Presentation time: On demand access beginning March 9

Webcast URL: Click here

An archived version of the above webcasts will be available for 30 days on the KindredBio website.

About Kindred Biosciences 

Kindred Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative biologics focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company's strategy is to identify targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated targets for dogs and cats. KindredBio has a deep pipeline of novel biologics in development across many therapeutic classes, alongside state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing capabilities and a broad intellectual property portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.kindredbio.com

Contact
Katja Buhrer 
katja.buhrer@kindredbio.com 
(917) 969-3438

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kindred-biosciences-to-present-at-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-and-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301238002.html

SOURCE Kindred Biosciences, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aBISU TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL  : Business update and proposed change of company name
PU
08:38aPACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP  : March 2, 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
08:38aDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Corporate Overview
PU
08:38aOil and gas industry welcomes job creation and recognition of its positive role in net zero economy
PU
08:38aBRAVE BISON  : is one of the most admired digital agencies in the UK!
PU
08:38aMILLROCK RESOURCES  : Announces Upsizing of Bought Deal and Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placement Financings
PU
08:38aIOFINA  : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
08:38aCrawford United Corporation Acquires Global-Tek Manufacturing and Machining Technology
GL
08:37aCELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC.  : to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
PR
08:37aANALOG DEVICES INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ