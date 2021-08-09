Kinesso : Brings Home Award for High Design Quality

Kinesso, the marketing intelligence unit of Interpublic Group (IPG), is excited to announce today their distinction as a Red Dot Award winner in the Brands & Communication Design discipline for DXA (Digital Experience Audit).

Red Dot gathered an international jury of specialists to review submitted presentations, and with their “Winning is the Beginning” maxim, presented DXA their sought-after seal, as a project with good design quality and creative performance. The award-winning design will be featured in the Red Dot Design International Yearbook, and an online exhibition starting November 12, 2021.

“This award is so crucial because data and technology is only powerful if it can be understood,” stated Kimber Robbins, CPO Kinesso. “Having a product that can cleanly and clearly tell a visual story allows our clients to fully harness these powerful insights.”

A powerful audit software, DXA audits the digital performance of brands. It compares market averages to identify actionable ways to improve channel scores in specific areas; learns how to fine-tune recommendations as it elevates its performance each time it runs; and simplifies the ability to create and customize data visualizations to more effectively present audit findings in user-friendly templates giving brands the ability to track, monitor and evaluate digital performance of brands over time. DXA presents data in an easy and intuitive way; makes gathering data and generating insights an intuitive process that is easy, fast, and automated by the power of AI; while comparing brand performance across both media channels and various specified attributes.

About Kinesso

Kinesso is a technology company that builds applications and software solutions, working with agencies and partners to deliver consistent and relevant customer experiences for people across all channels. Kinesso’s solutions span audience, planning, and activation, delivering insights that drive growth for leading global brands. Kinesso is a registered trademark of Kinesso, LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit kinesso.com.

