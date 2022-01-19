Kinetic Adds 55,000 Broadband Customers as its Fiber Expansion Continues

Kinetic by Windstream added more than 55,000 broadband subscribers in 2021, while delivering its 15th consecutive quarter of consumer broadband growth. Kinetic also extended its gigabit services by 523,000 locations and now reaches 1.1 million locations, or 20 percent, of its footprint.

“When we announced our aggressive $2 billion investment in fiber deployment, we knew that our customers both wanted and needed this technology. Our network investments, supported by our best-of-breed customer service, are driving strong customer growth,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “Across our 18-state footprint, families and businesses see Kinetic as the premier service provider for fast, reliable internet in their communities.”

To support the company’s multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment program, Kinetic in 2021 began adding almost 1,000 jobs for its new engineering and fiber construction organization. The hiring process is nearly complete.

In addition to adding more fiber to the network and growing the subscriber base, in 2021 Windstream, including its Kinetic business:

Entered into more agreements for unique relationships to expand fiber to underserved and unserved customers,

Was designated a top-rated U.S. based telecommunications company for managing ESG risks, based on its Environmental, Social and Governance Report,

Was named in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, worldwide for third consecutive year,

Expanded its relationship with DIRECTV to include DIRECTV STREAM,

Was named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces,

Was named a Top 10 Military Friendly® Company,

Donated $100,000 to support the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for the second year,

Expanded its Black Business Support Fund, and

Launched the podcast and vodcast series Connecting Business, a series bringing businesses together for learning and collaboration.

