Kinetic by Windstream adds broadband customers, expands fiber gigabit service

11/09/2020 | 09:31am EST

Kinetic by Windstream, a long-trusted community partner for communications services, added 12,900 new broadband customers in the third quarter. For the first nine months of the year, Kinetic has added a total of 53,000 broadband customers, putting it well on track to meet its 2020 goal of 60,000 net adds.

Kinetic also extended fiber gigabit services to 325,000 new locations during the first nine months of the year.

“Kinetic is making faster broadband speeds available to more customers across our rural footprint, and they are responding,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic. “Today, 12 percent of our customers can get one-gigabit speeds, and 44 percent can get 100 megabits per second or greater. And there’s more to come as we begin a nearly $2 billion initiative to dramatically expand our fiber footprint and gigabit internet service.”

Small noted that the pandemic has demonstrated that reliable, high-speed internet connections are more important than ever, and he thanked the Kinetic technicians who make them possible.

“While so many people transitioned to working remotely and virtual school, these men and women have never stopped getting in their trucks and going out to serve our customers,” Small said. “They’ve made it possible for communities to keep going, even in the pandemic. They have risen to every new challenge with an excellent spirit, and our customers have told us how grateful they are for our techs.”

In addition to remote work and virtual school, Kinetic customers can stream favorite TV shows on Kinetic TV or YouTube TV instantly. Customers can use multiple devices at the same time without a lag in speed or losing connection. Kinetic high-speed broadband meets the demand for seamless voice, video, gaming and ultra-high definition TV service.

For more information about Kinetic by Windstream and services available near you, visit www.windstream.com.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.


© Business Wire 2020
