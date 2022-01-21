Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

King Backs Legislation to Promote Fair Dairy Pricing for Farmers

01/21/2022 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUNSWICK, ME - U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) is cosponsoring bipartisan legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to begin holding Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) hearings by this summer, to give milk producers a greater voice in dairy pricing. These hearings would reevaluate how the price of Class I (or fluid) milk is calculated and pave the way for important changes to better support the dairy industry. Class I, or fluid milk, is milk that is sold directly to consumers for drinking and typically drives the highest prices for dairy farmers.

"Maine's dairy farmers are critical parts of communities across our state, driving our economy and creating nutritious, high-quality products," said Senator King. "However, an unnecessarily complicated pricing formula, changes included in the 2018 Farm Bill, and the effects of an unprecedented pandemic have resulted in the loss of significant revenues for these farms over the last two years. It's clear that we need to reevaluate how we price milk, and dairy farmers deserve a seat at the table in that discussion - which is why I'm cosponsoring the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act. I'm hopeful that this bipartisan legislation will advance through Congress and ensure our dairy farmers are being fairly compensated for their work."

"The Maine Dairy Industry Association would like to thank Senator King for his support of the Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act," said Heath Miller, Treasurer of the Dairy Farmer Industry Association. "Our industry has seen a considerable change in the way milk is utilized, this act will allow industry stakeholders to have a voice in bringing the Federal Milk Marketing Order in line with these changes"

The current milk pricing system is an extremely complex pricing model that too often underpays the dairy farmers that drive the industry, resulting in significant losses for dairy farmers over the last two years and threatening the future of many independently-owned farms. The Dairy Pricing Opportunity Act, which is also cosponsored by Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine), would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to initiate the process of holding Federal Milk Marketing Order (FMMO) hearings within six months. The hearings would provide an opportunity for producers, who understand the dynamics of milk pricing firsthand, to weigh in on the proposals and create a system that better reflects the work, costs, and needs of producers.

Senator King has been a strong advocate for Maine's dairy industry. Last year, he co-sponsored bipartisan legislation to combat the unfair practice of mislabeling non-dairy products using dairy names, and introduced a resolution recognizing June 2021 as "National Dairy Month." In May 2021, he joined his colleagues in sending a letter to USDA urging additional COVID-19 relief to dairy farmers. Recently, Senator King joined the Maine Delegation in urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide federal support to the 14 Maine organic dairy farms who were notified that their contracts will not be renewed by Horizon Organic.

Disclaimer

Angus S. Jr. King published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pSocial Media Victims Law Center Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. and Snap, Inc. for Causing the Suicide of 11-year-old Selena Rodriguez
BU
01:16pBP P.L.C. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:16pCoinbase Global Down Over 12%, on Track for Record Low Close and Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
01:13pWESTERN MAGNESIUM : was recently featured on InsideSources
PU
01:13pTIM S A : Mr. Pietro Labriola appointed as CEO of Telecom Italia Group
PU
01:13pOKTA : 5 Customer Identity Strategies You Can Use to Increase Conversions
PU
01:13pAPPLIED MATERIALS : A New Normal for Semiconductor Growth?
PU
01:13p'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
AQ
01:12pS.African court postpones ruling on objection to Amazon HQ on sacred land
RE
01:10pDior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS