King Charles, Prince William thank emergency workers
09/17/2022 | 08:31am EDT
STORY: The state funeral on Monday (September 19), to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government, including those from the United States, France, Australia, Japan, Jamaica and Canada, is likely to be one of the biggest ceremonial events ever held in Britain.
Later on Saturday, King Charles will meet the prime ministers of the 14 other countries where he is head of state.
London's police force has said it will be the biggest security operation it has ever undertaken.