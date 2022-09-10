Advanced search
King Charles approves bank holiday for day of state funeral
09/10/2022 | 06:33am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - King Charles, Britain's new monarch, on Saturday approved a Bank Holiday for the state funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Kate Holton)
© Reuters 2022
