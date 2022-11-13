Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

11/13/2022 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles led Remembrance Day commemorations in London on Sunday for the first time as monarch, laying a newly designed wreath after a two-minute silence at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Charles, who became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, was joined by other senior members of the royal family including his son and heir Prince William. His wife and queen consort, Camilla, watched from the balcony of a nearby government building.

Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin said the ceremony to honour Britain's war dead had an "additional poignancy" after the loss of the queen.

"She represented duty and service, but also that dignity of that wartime generation and all that they sacrificed for our freedom," he told the BBC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, leaders of opposition political parties, senior ministers, and faith representatives also laid wreaths during the ceremony on Whitehall in central London, which was lined by thousands of members of the public.

The ceremony, also attended by seven former prime ministers, is due to be followed by a march past which will involve around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans, representing 300 different armed forces and civilian organisations.

Buckingham Palace said the design of the King's wreath paid tribute to the wreath of his grandfather King George and his mother Elizabeth, with poppies mounted on an arrangement of black leaves and a ribbon bearing Charles's racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

The chimes marking the start of the two minute silence at 1100 GMT saw the permanent reconnection of the Big Ben bell in parliament's Elizabeth Tower, after it was largely silenced for a five year conservation programme in 2017.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:05aBiden discusses security pact, Taiwan Strait with Australian PM
RE
08:02aBiden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official
RE
07:21aAt COP27 climate talks, slow progress stokes worry over final deal
RE
07:20aJapan and South Korea reaffirm efforts to resolve wartime labour disputes
RE
07:09aTapped to head new hard-right government, Netanyahu pledges Israeli unity
RE
07:00aWall St Week Ahead-Soaring U.S. tech stocks leave some investors doubtful rebound will last
RE
06:54aKing Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
RE
06:44aYoon and Kishida to continue discussions on pending issues
RE
06:38aOman second-quarter GDP up 30%, state news agency reports
RE
06:38aOman's q2 gdp growth up 30.4% at current prices- state news agen…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..
3Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
4China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
5Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

HOT NEWS